Allu Arjun, the renowned South superstar, spread Christmas cheer on Instagram, offering a glimpse into their lively celebrations. Sharing a delightful picture, the actor showcased a festive gathering featuring his wife Sneha Reddy, Ram Charan, Upasana, Vaishnav Tej, Allu Sirish, Bobby Allu, Niharika Konidela, Lavanya Tripathi, Varun Tej, and Sai Dharam Tej. With the caption "fun night with cousins," Arjun's post captured the joyful camaraderie, giving fans a peek into their star-studded and jubilant Christmas festivities. Pushpa 2 - The Rule: Allu Arjun to Start Marathon Shooting Schedule From August 6!

See Allu Arjun's Latest Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

