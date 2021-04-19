Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been detected with the novel coronavirus. In a statement, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar informed us that the CM is under home quarantine at his farmhouse and taking the necessary precautions. South superstar Mahesh Babu has wished for his speedy recovery. The actor took to Twitter and wrote 'Praying for your speedy recovery #KCR sir. Get well soon."

Check Out Mahesh Babu's Tweet Below:

Praying for your speedy recovery #KCR sir. Get well soon 🙏@TelanganaCMO — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 19, 2021

