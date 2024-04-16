Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming sci-fi action film, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), holds a special significance. It marks his second-to-last film before he ventures into politics, a move he announced in February. However, amidst the excitement, a controversy has arisen. Reportedly, a complaint has been filed against the firm's song "Whistle Podu" at the Chennai DGP office. The complainant alleges that the track promotes drug and alcohol use through its lyrics. The complaint goes further, arguing that "Whistle Podu" not only glamorises substance abuse but also violence. The Greatest of All Time Song 'Whistle Podu': Thalapathy Vijay Croons the First Track of Venkat Prabhu’s Film (Watch Lyrical Video).

Watch "Whistle Podu" Song:

