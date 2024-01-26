On the eve of Republic Day 2024, Megastar Chiranjeevi was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan award. The actor took his official X account to convey the same to his fans and thanked them for their support. He posted a video of him thanking them for showering him with unconditional love and helping him to reach greater heights. Actor Ravi Teja congratulated him in a social media post, "Padmavibhushan, Megastar @KChiruTweets. Congratulations Annaya. We Love you," tweeted birthday boy Ravi Teja. Surprisingly, Ravi Teja is also celebrating his 56th birthday today. Ravi Teja Birthday: 5 Pics of Tollywood’s Mass Maharaja That Prove His Swag Is Unmatched!.

Ravi Teja's X Post Congratulating Chiuranjeevi

Padmavibhushan, Megastar @KChiruTweets ❤️‍🔥 Congratulations Annaya 🤗 We Love you ❤️❤️❤️ — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) January 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)