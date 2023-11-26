Mammootty expressed profound sorrow following a tragic stampede during Nikita Gandhi's concert at Cusat campus in Kochi. The mishap claimed four lives and left 65 individuals injured. Mammootty took to social media, sharing his heartfelt condolences, stating, "Heartbreaking to know about the mishap at Cusat campus in Kochi. My thoughts at the moment are with the families of the bereaved. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured." The incident has prompted deep concern, with authorities investigating the circumstances leading to the stampede during the event, which was attended by a large gathering. Kerala Stampede: Four Students Die in Stampede During Music Concert at Cochin University in Kochi; 46 Injured (Watch Videos).

See Mammootty's X Post Here:

Heartbreaking to know about the mishap at Cusat campus in Kochi. My thoughts at the moment are with the families of the bereaved. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. — Mammootty (@mammukka) November 26, 2023

