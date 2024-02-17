D50, Dhanush's next directorial project after Pa Paandi, is all set to release this year. It's also his 50th film as an actor. Filming ended last year in December, and now the actor is gearing up to reveal the first glimpse of his upcoming Tamil movie. On February 19, Dhanush will release the first look, as confirmed by his recent post on X (Twitter). The intriguing poster shows a man with his face hidden and blood on his body, sparking curiosity among fans. Apart from Dhanush, D50 (working title) also stars Trisha Krishnan, Dushara Vijayan, Nithya Menen, SJ Suryah and others. D50: Dhanush Shares Update on His Second Directorial Project and 50th Film!

Dhanush's X Post

