Singer Hariharan is set to make his acting debut in the upcoming Malayalam movie Daya Bharati, as revealed in the recent unveiling of the film's title poster. Produced by Thamburan International Film and Events, with co-producers B Vijayakumar and Asokan Charangattu, the film is written and directed by KG Vijayakumar. Daya Bharati boasts a diverse cast, including Nanjiamma, Kailash, Appani Sarath, and Gokulam Gopalan. Hariharan Birthday: 5 Romantic Ballads By The Singer That Can Make Anyone Fall In Love.

Singer Hariharan Set To Make Acting Debut:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)