Nivin Pauly's upcoming film, Dear Students, is heating up with the exciting news of Nayanthara joining the cast! This marks a reunion for the popular duo, who previously charmed audiences in the Dhyan Sreenivasan-directed Love Action Drama. Dear Students is a reunion project and a big-screen debut for writer-director Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy. With Nivin producing under his own banner, the flick's release date is not yet announced. Dear Students: Nivin Pauly Announces New Film With Debutant Directors Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy (View Poster).

Nayanthara In Dear Students

