Karan Johar surprised fans on April 10 after he announced that his Dharma Productions has collaborated with the makers of Jr NTR's Devara for the North Indian Theatrical Distribution rights of the film. Karan took to his social media handle on April 9 to share the news with fans by also sharing a photo. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Karan Johar wrote, "A mass hurricane of grandeur entertainment is CLOSER THAN EVER BEFORE! Honoured & extremely grateful to be a part of - Man of Masses Jr NTR’s #Devara We are extremely thrilled & proud to announce our partnership for the north theatrical distribution rights for the next big cinematic experience in Indian cinema!". In the pictures shared Jr NTR and Kortala Siva are seen with Karan Johar and film distributor Anil Thadani. Koratala Siva's Devara Part 1 also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. It will be released in the theatres on the occasion of Dussehra on October 10, 2024. Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar Share Warm Hug at Airport After Attending an Event Together in Bengaluru (Watch Video).

Check Out Karan Johar’s Insta Post Here:

