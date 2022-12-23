The Telugu film Dhamaka, which hit the big screens on December 23, stars Ravi Teja in a dual role. Fans have hailed Mass Maharaja’s film on Twitter. Many have called it as an ‘entertaining commercial film’. The Telugu action entertainer directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina also features Sree Leela and Jayaram. Take a look at some of the reviews shared by fans on the film produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. 18 Pages Movie Review: Twitterati Labels Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran’s Rom-Com As ‘Refreshing and Best Love Story’.

Watch The Trailer Of Dhamaka Movie Below:

'Excellent Mass Film'

Director Trinadha Rao cheppinattu meeru kadhu seatlu legusthay gattigane workout ayyindi 🤣😂🔥 He knows audience pulse, out n out mass commercial blockbuster #Dhamaka Excellent mass film in TFI this year 💥 #DhamakaDay #DhamakaFromToday #DhamakaReview #DhamakaBlockbuster pic.twitter.com/Kdf3kPDWx1 — Yashwanth (@YashwanthIam) December 23, 2022

'Blockbuster'

#Dhamaka 😲😲🔥🔥🔥💥💥💥💥 Assalu expect cheyale dowble impact oka role lo ravanna pekata adesadu,okati serious role, don seenu tharwatha ah range entertainer full length, Venky days are back !!! Fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Blockbuster 💥💥💥💥#Dhamaka #DhamakaReview — vikram MB (@vikramMBFan) December 22, 2022

'Entertaining'

#Dhamaka review : Out and out raviteja flavoured commercial film ! #SreeLeela and #BheemsCeciroleo are stars ! Overall ga regular ga unna Entertaining Rating :3.25/5 pic.twitter.com/ewWLvUoCUw — Akhilesh Rajana (@AkhileshRr) December 23, 2022

'Ravi Teja Is Energetic'

#Dhamaka Review FIRST HALF: GOOD 👍#RaviTeja is energetic ✌️#SreeLeela is good 👍 Though the story is routine, screenplay provides entertainment 😁 Music & BGM 💯 Interval Mark Works 👏 2nd Half Waiting 😃#DhamakaReview #DhamakaMovie #Dhamakafromtoday pic.twitter.com/YGW3ndVipm — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) December 23, 2022

'Must Watch'

#DhamakaReview Story is good , families tho elli chuse movie , RaviTeja comedy is back 🥹💥 , sreeleela and ravanna pair is good , Comedy sequences chala bagunai chala mandi deeni cringe antunaru kani , mana familes ki ivey nachutai , definitely must watch #BlockBusterDhamaka pic.twitter.com/xUxz6LV2GH — Memes Rajyam - Double Impact (@Memes_Rajyam) December 23, 2022

