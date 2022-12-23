The Telugu film Dhamaka, which hit the big screens on December 23, stars Ravi Teja in a dual role. Fans have hailed Mass Maharaja’s film on Twitter. Many have called it as an ‘entertaining commercial film’. The Telugu action entertainer directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina also features Sree Leela and Jayaram. Take a look at some of the reviews shared by fans on the film produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. 18 Pages Movie Review: Twitterati Labels Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran’s Rom-Com As ‘Refreshing and Best Love Story’.

Watch The Trailer Of Dhamaka Movie Below:

'Excellent Mass Film'

'Blockbuster'

'Entertaining'

'Ravi Teja Is Energetic'

'Must Watch'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)