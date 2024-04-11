Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth announced their separation via their individual social media accounts on January 17, 2022. Two years later, in April 2024, they filed for divorce by mutual consent. A source revealed regarding the end of their marriage, “They both have made peace with the turn of events in their life, and accepted that they can’t be together,” as reported by HT. The report also mentions that the estranged couple will co-parent their sons, Yatra Raja and Linga Raja. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth File for Divorce After 18 Years of Marriage – Reports.

Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth Divorce

