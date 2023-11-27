Chiyaan Vikram’s Dhruva Natchathiram was supposed to release on November 24. However, makers couldn’t bring it to theatres due to certain issues and apologised to fans for the delay. While there were reports of the movie arriving in theatres on November 30, fresh reports suggest that it has been postponed yet again. As per reports, it is now expected to arrive in cinemas in December, 2023. However, there is no official announcement regarding the change in date as of now. Dhruva Natchathiram: Gautham Menon Officially Confirms Vikram’s Film Is Postponed; New Release Date To Be Announced Soon (View Post).

Dhruva Natchathiram Postponed Again?

Just in - "Sorry to inform you that the movie #DhruvaNatchathiram again postponed to Dec 8 {from Nov 30}" Postponed again...!!! Kerala theatres received the message from the distributors 👍 pic.twitter.com/YXnB66BeE4 — AB George (@AbGeorge_) November 27, 2023

