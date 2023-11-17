Kollywood's versatile actor Chiyaan Vikram is set to grace the screens once again in the long-anticipated film Dhruva Natchathiram, directed by Gautham Menon. After a series of delays, the film is now officially scheduled for release on November 24. The recently unveiled trailer has heightened expectations, and the film's production house has confirmed the release with an intriguing new poster, creating a buzz among eager fans. Dhruva Natchathiram Trailer: Chiyaan Vikram Promises a High-Voltage Slick Action-Fest in Gautham Menon’s Directorial (Watch Video).

Check This Post

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)