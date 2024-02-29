Mohanlal's Malayalam hit Drishyam, which has already been made in several languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Sinhalese and Chinese. The Mollywood thriller will soon have a Hollywood release, according to the latest updates. Production house Panorama Studios has said that they are teaming up with JOAT Films and Gulfstream Pictures for the Hollywood remake of the Drishaym franchise. Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman and Managing Director of Panorama Studios, said, "We are very happy to collaborate with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films to create this story in English for Hollywood. After Korea and Hollywood, our mission is to produce Drishyam in 10 countries in the next three to five years" in a statement. The 2013 Malayalam language crime-thriller directed by Jeetu Joseph revolves around the story of Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his endless struggles to protect his family. Malaikottai Vaaliban OTT Release: Here’s When and Where To Watch Mohanlal–Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Film Online.

Mohanlal’s Drishyam Set for a Hollywood Remake:

