Ram Gopal Varma initially sparked speculation about venturing into politics by tweeting his intention to run in the Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh. On March 15, a day after his post, he swiftly clarified that it was a playful jest. RGV revealed his true intention of participating in a short film contest instead of pursuing a political career. He stressed that he never referenced 'election' and reiterated his commitment to the short film contest. He wrote, "For all those dumbos who misread this tweet, I meant that I was taking part in a short film CONTEST in which I am submitting my entry which I shot in Pithapuram" and remains unapologetic for his tweet. Ram Gopal Varma Embarks on Political Journey, Vyuham Director To Contest for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 From Pithapuram Constituency.

Ram Gopal Varma's Denies Joining Political Social Media Post

For all those dumbos who misread this tweet , I meant that I was taking part in a short film CONTEST in which I am submitting my entry which I shot in Pithapuram ..No I am not sorry for this miscommunication because I dint even mention the word election and the media jumped into… https://t.co/58AcEofkl8 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 15, 2024

