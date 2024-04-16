Bungle Shama Rao Dwarakanath, known affectionately as Dwarakish passed away at the age of 81 following a heart attack. The news of his demise has deeply saddened the industry, with many expressing their shock and condolences. Rajinikanth, a long-time friend of Dwarakish, took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute, reminiscing about their cherished memories together. In his post, Rajinikanth fondly remembers their journey and extends his heartfelt condolences to Dwarakish's family and loved ones during this difficult time. Bungle Shama Rao Dwarakanath Dies At 81, Kannada Actor-Director Was Popularly Known as Dwarakish.

Rajinikanth's Post About His Friend Dwarakish

The demise of my long time dear friend Dwarakesh is very painful to me..starting his career as a comedian, he raised himself up to being a big producer and director.. fond memories come to my mind..my heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones.. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)