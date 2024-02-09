Eagle, the latest action thriller featuring Ravi Teja and directed by Karthik Gattamneni, has garnered mixed reviews from critics. Despite the anticipation surrounding the film, it seems to have fallen short of expectations. Critics have pointed out various flaws in the storyline, dialogues and execution of action sequences, leading to an overall lack of enthusiasm. Check out some of the reviews below: Eagle Movie Review: Ravi Teja's Action-Potboiler is Another Passable Attempt to Exploit the KGF Formula.

The Hindu – One of the film’s underwhelming aspects is the one-liners that try to alleviate the central character further. Eagle tries to navigate issues ranging from cotton weaving to bauxite mining and illegal weapon trade, while also trying to be a mainstream Telugu action drama with mass moments. In the process, it struggles to find its rhythm. With sharper writing, it could have been a more engaging action drama.

The Indian Express – Eagle has a decent plot. What drags it down is the complicated storytelling and excess verbal elevations. If the audience survives the first half, there is some narrative that is not bad in the second half. The lack of typical Ravi Teja entertainment is another factor that might impact the movie. The absence of a specific villain is also an issue in a commercial film like Eagle.

Film Companion – And for a film that barely has any emotional crux, it derives its emotion in the climax from this backstory, serving a neat closure. While it's hard not to be reminded of some films while watching Eagle, there are moments where it does fly high. But you only wish it soared higher.

Glute – Eagle’s main plotline is simple, but the director tests the patience of the audience before revealing the actual plot. The uninteresting substories, the weak elevations, pale action episodes, and over-hyped dialogues, all work against Eagle. The songs are bad and other than few scenes background music disappoints. The screenplay goes into chaos.

