The much-anticipated teaser for Ravi Teja and Anupama Parameswaran's upcoming movie, Eagle, an action thriller directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, has been released. The teaser unfolds a gripping narrative, showcasing a series of brutal attacks orchestrated by an unidentified individual, prompting government interest in apprehending the perpetrator. Set in deep, mysterious forests, the teaser leaves audiences pondering over the enigmatic figure's identity. Offering a tantalising glimpse into the film, it promises a high-octane, suspenseful thriller. Eagle: Ravi Teja’s 73rd Film Title Revealed! Makers Launch Intense Look for Announcement of Karthik Gattamneni's RT73 (Watch Video).

Watch Eagle Teaser Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)