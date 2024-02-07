The highly anticipated movie Eagle, starring Telugu star Ravi Teja, is set to hit theatres soon, igniting a surge of excitement among fans for this high-voltage action film. Adding to the anticipation, the makers released the second trailer just two days before the movie's theatrical release. The trailer showcases Ravi Teja in his signature style, delivering powerful action sequences and exuding his trademark swagger, further fueling the excitement among viewers. Eagle is helmed by Karthik Gattamneni. Ravi Teja starrer Eagle releases on February 9, 2024. Eagle Trailer: Ravi Teja is a 'Ruthless Assassin' Killing Terrorists and Romancing Kavya Thapar in This Thriller (Watch Video).

Check Out the Trailer Here:

