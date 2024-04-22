The theme for Earth Day 2024 is ‘Planet vs Plastics’. To commemorate this annual event, celebrated every April 22, Tollywood heartthrob Allu Arjun has shown his support for environmental protection by sharing a beautiful picture. The photo shared by the Pushpa 2: The Rule star emphasises on the importance of preserving our planet. Earth Day 2024 Images and Wallpapers: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, and Quotes To Send to Near and Dear Ones.

Allu Arjun’s Post On Earth Day

Happy Earth Day 💚 pic.twitter.com/L5WGhVpo4h — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 22, 2024

