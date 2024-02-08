Emraan Hashmi, fresh off his villainous turn in Tiger 3, is rumoured to join Adivi Sesh in the upcoming G2: Goodachari 2. Reports from industry sources suggest the producers are in talks with Hashmi, but details about his potential role remain shrouded in mystery, fueling fan anticipation. If true, this collaboration could bring a thrilling new dimension to the action-packed franchise. Will Emraan bring his signature intensity to the film? Goodachari 2: Adivi Sesh's Swag as Agent Gopi Is Unmissable in G2 Pre Vision Video; Film's Shoot Kickstarts This Year (Watch Video).

Emraan Hashmi In Goodachari 2?

