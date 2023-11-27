The official trailer of Extra-Ordinary Man starring Nithiin and Sreeleela in lead roles has been unveiled by the makers today (Nov 27). High on entertainment, the sneak-peek into the Telugu film looks promising wherein Nithiin plays the role of a junior artist, who's trying to make a mark in the industry, while navigating challenges. Directed by Vakkantham Vamsi, the movie looks fun-filled and is said to release in theatres on December 8. Extra–Ordinary Man Teaser: Nithiin and Sreeleela’s Film Promises To Be an Entertaining Ride; Vakkantham Vamsi’s Directorial To Release in Theatres on December 8 (Watch Video).

Watch Extra-Ordinary Man Trailer:

