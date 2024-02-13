After the success of Premalu, production house Bhavana Studios has announced their sixth project titled Karate Chandran. The film will feature Fahadh Faasil in the titular role, who is also one of the partners of the production house. The makers shared pictures of the actor, giving a glimpse of his look from the film. In the photos, he is seen wearing a karate uniform with a white belt, indicating that his character is among the beginners. Karate Chandran is written by S Hareesh and Vinoy Thomas and directed by Roy. Aavesham Teaser Out! Fahadh Faasil Looks Solid As Ranga in Jithu Madhavan’s Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Fahadh Faasil In And As Karate Chandran

