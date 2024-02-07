The makers of The Family Star have unveiled the first song "Nandanandanaa," and it's delightful. Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, the music video showcases their blossoming romance in a way that's sure to win you over. The melodious track, sung by Sid Sriram with music by Gopi Sundar, sets the perfect mood. The video opens with Deverakonda tenderly holding Thakur's hand and asking if she'll stay with him forever. Check it out! ‘Nandanandanaa’: FIRST Song From Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s Family Star To Be Out on February 7 (Watch Promo).

Watch "Nandanandanaa" Song:

