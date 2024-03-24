Telugu language film Family Star, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, will soon be released in the theatres. Ahead of the grand release, the makers have been delighting fans with frequent updates and also dropping some amazing songs from the upcoming film. On March 12, the makers delighted fans with a beautiful wedding song, "Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa". To add some excitement among the fans, Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram account to finally announce the trailer release date for the film as well as the release date for the third song. The trailer for Parasuram Petla directorial will drop on March 28, and the third song from the film will be released on March 25. Family Star, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, will be released in the theatres on April 5, 2024. Family Star: Mrunal Thakur Seeks Blessings at Hyderabad's Oldest Temple Prior to Film Promotion Alongside Vijay Deverakonda (Watch Video).

Family Star Trailer To Be Out on March 28

