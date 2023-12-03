Ram Charan was spotted in Mysore, where he visited the famous Sri Chamundeshwari Temple while shooting for his upcoming film Game Changer with director Shankar. In a video circulating on social media, the actor is seen leaving the temple after performing a puja, with fans eagerly capturing the moment and temple authorities gifting him a shawl. Watch the video below! Ram Charan Introduces Fans to His Adorable New Friend – Check His Post To Find Out!

Ram Charan In Mysore

#Ramcharan visited Chamundeswari temple in Mysore. Today last day of Mysore schedule#GameChanger pic.twitter.com/wqV0fgYx2A — Naveen (@alwaysnaveenB) December 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)