Keerthy Suresh has congratulated Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan on their wedding with a heartfelt note on Twitter. The couple got married in Chennai today. Keerthy mentioned in her tweet, “I couldn’t be happier for you Ammu! I wish I were there with you on your special day! Congratulations to you both @mohan_manjima @Gautham_Karthik God bless”. Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan Wedding: Couple Shares the First Picture on Instagram From Their D-day!

Keerthy Suresh Congratulates Manjima Mohan And Gautham Karthik

I couldn’t be happier for you Ammu! I wish I were there with you on your special day! Congratulations to you both @mohan_manjima @Gautham_Karthik God bless 🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/ulQ6AMwg9V — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) November 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)