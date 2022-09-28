Grace Antony and Saniya Iyappan are busy with the promotions of their upcoming film titled Saturday Night. During the promotional activities at Kozhikode’s HiLITE Mall, both actresses had unpleasant experience after some guy misbehaved with them. Grace has mentioned how she was ‘grabbed’ by someone from the crowd. Both actresses have shared on social media on being manhandled during the event. A video from the event has gone viral in which Saniya is seen hitting back at the guy who tried to misbehave with her as well. Tanushree Dutta Claims She Is Being Harassed by ‘Bollywood Mafia and the Old Political Circuit of Maharashtra’ for Taking Stand Against Injustice.

Grace Antony’s Statement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace (@grace_antonyy)

Saniya Iyappan’s Statement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saniya Iyappan (@_saniya_iyappan_)

The Viral Video

