Mahesh Babu took fans by surprise not just with his performance onscreen, but even off screen as well. The actor arrived with his family at a theatre in Hyderabad to watch the morning show of Guntur Kaaram. SSMB was accompanied by wife Namrata Shirodkar, kids Sitara and Gautam, sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar Ranjit, directors Trivikram Srinivas and Vamshi Paidipally. They all were seen amidst the crowd at Hyderabad’s Sudarshan Theatre 35MM. Check out the viral pictures and videos of the Guntur Kaaram star and others: Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu Fans Dance and Burst Crackers To Celebrate the Film’s Theatrical Release (Watch Videos).

Mahesh Babu

SSMB’s Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamlesh Nand (work) (@artistrybuzz_)

Superstar Greeting Fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamlesh Nand (work) (@artistrybuzz_)

Tollywood Celebrities At The Theatre

