Guntur Kaaram, starring Mahesh Babu, landed on Netflix today (February 9), and fans are already gushing about the action sequences. But in the Hindi dubbed version, a reference to Shah Rukh Khan has sent the internet into a frenzy. A fan on X (Twitter) shared a video clip where Mahesh Babu's character confidently declares himself as SRK. "I'm like Shah Rukh Khan, the emperor!" the actor says while talking to a cop. We're sure this unexpected SRK moment will be a treat for his dedicated fans. Guntur Kaaram Review: Netizens Hail Mahesh Babu’s Stellar Performance in Trivikram Srinivas’ Action Drama!

SRK Reference In Guntur Kaaram:

" I am like Shahrukh . The Emperor. " Shah Rukh Khan reference in Superstar Mahesh Babu 's #GunturKaaramOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/GbFPxhZjdA — ℣αɱριя౯ 2.0 (@SRCxmbatant) February 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)