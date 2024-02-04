Guntur Kaaram, which opened to mixed response from the audience, is now all set to hit the OTT platform. Those who missed to watch Mahesh Babu’s action drama on the big screens, can now watch it online. The film helmed by Trivikram Srinivas will stream on Netflix from February 9. Guntur Kaaram will be available to watch in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages. Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu and Family, Trivikram Srinivas, Vamshi Paidipally Enjoy the Action Drama With Fans at a Theatre in Hyderabad (View Pics & Watch Videos).

Guntur Kaaram On Netflix

