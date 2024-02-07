Guntur Kaaram is an Indian Telugu action drama film from 2024, under the adept direction of Trivikram Srinivas and the production stewardship of S Radha Krishna via Haarika and Hassine Creations. This cinematic tale features a stellar cast, including Mahesh Babu, Seeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Raja Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Jagapathi Babu. The narrative follows the journey of Ramana, a young lad grappling with the mission to reunite his estranged mother with her long-forgotten family. Released worldwide to theatres on January 12, 2024, Guntur Kaaram made its digital debut on Netflix on February 9, 2024. The multilingual film will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Guntur Kaaram OTT Release: Mahesh Babu–Trivikram Srinivas’ Film To Stream on Netflix From This Date!

Guntur Kaaram Trailer

