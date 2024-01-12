Guntur Kaaram has hit the big screens today and many of them have managed to watch FDFS of this action drama. After watching Mahesh Babu’s stellar performance, some praised him for his swag and mass dialogues, while many others said that this film gave him a solid comeback. Fans are going gaga over his SSMB’s act in the Trivikram Srinivas directorial. Take a look at some of the posts below: Guntur Kaaram Pre-Release Event: Namrata Shirodkar Expresses Gratitude to Mahesh Babu’s ‘Superfans’, Thanks Them for Always Being ‘Supportive’.

A Mass Film

SSMB Is Back

BlockBuster Reviews From the Audience. Finallyyyyy he is back with a BANG, Solid Come Back @urstrulyMahesh 💪⚡#GunturKaaram #GunturKaaramReview pic.twitter.com/MEyEaeRVmo — Leo Dass (@LeoDasVj) January 11, 2024

LIT

'One Man Show'

'WOW'

Fans Can't Keep Calm

Orey A Centre ni C centre ga marchi degaru ga💥💥💥 BABU fans cult mass 🔥🔥🔥#GunturKaaramReview #BlockbusterGunturKaaram pic.twitter.com/JgWpVQ9tUY — Beedi Babu🌶️ (@AReddy_007) January 12, 2024

A FAB Film

Mahesh Babu justified. His Grace + screen presence + mass + comedy Worked well Guruji bit back step anthe Movie can be watched for Mahesh Babu 🌶️🔥#GunturKaaramReview #GunturKaaramReview pic.twitter.com/yxvUkANuPn — LOCAL CA STUDENT 😚 (@LOCALCASTUDNET) January 12, 2024

