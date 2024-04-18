Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil, a Malayalam comedy film directed by Vipin Das, promises to be a riotous celebration of laughter and joy. Starring the dynamic duo of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph, the film's teaser offers a sneak peek into a whimsical world centered around a wedding, brimming with chaos and hilarity. Alongside the charismatic leads, Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Yogi Babu, and Jagadish shine in key roles, adding to the film's charm and ensuring a delightful cinematic experience for audiences. Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil: First Look Poster of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Family Entertainer Shows Off Its Vibrant Ensemble Cast (View Pic).

Watch Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil Teaser

