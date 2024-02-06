Teja Sajja's film HanuMan made a significant impact on the audience. The film received high praise not only from the audience but also from actors. Released on January 12, the Telugu supernatural film has grossed Rs 300 crore in just 25 days. The director, Prasanth Varma, shared a post expressing gratitude to the audience for their love and support for the film. HanuMan Trailer: Teja Sajja Becomes Mythical Superhero and Battles Darkness Alongside Dharma in Prasanth Varma's Pan-India Film! (Watch Video).

Prasanth Varma's Post on X:

Can't thank the audience more for such a humongous response all over the globe! Grateful to every family who embraced #HanuMan with all their heart & watched it in repeats ❤️#HanuManRAMpage #HanuManEverywhere @ThePVCU pic.twitter.com/QQxnpNtCL2 — Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) February 6, 2024

