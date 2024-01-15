The superhero film HanuMan opened to positive response from the audience. It has been three days since the film hit the big screens and it would be hitting Rs 15 crore mark soon. The Hindi version of Teja Sajja-starrer has earned Rs 12.26 crore, while the Telugu version of this film has minted Rs 1.09 crore in North India. This Prasanth Varma directorial has indeed made an impressive figure in the opening weekend! HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 1: Teja Sajja's Movie Earns Rs 2.15 Crore In India.

HanuMan Movie Collections

Here’s the BIGGG SURPRISE… #HanuMan first *3-day* [opening weekend] total is HIGHER than #KGF [first part] and #Kantara, at par with #Pushpa [note: all #Hindi dubbed versions]… Yes, you read it right!#HanuMan emerges FIRST HIT OF 2024… Packs an impressive total in its… pic.twitter.com/OkzYxnmkmc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2024

