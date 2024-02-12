Teja Sajja starrer mythology-superhero film has put up an impressive show at the box office and is still going strong. The Prasanth Varma-directed superhero film has almost completed over five weeks at the box office and is showing no signs of slowing down. The action opened well and progressed with word of mouth, and now the film has collected Rs 50.76 crore in its Hindi version. HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 25: Teja Sajja's Film Mints Rs 300 Crore, Prasanth Varma Grateful for Receiving Tremendous Support From Audience.

HanuMan Box Office Collections:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)