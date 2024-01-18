Teja Sajja's recent release, HanuMan, is enjoying remarkable success at the box office, shattering records at the ticket window. On the sixth day of its release, the Hindi version of the film raked in Rs 21.02 crore, while the Tamil version, directed by Prasanth Varma, earned Rs 1.69 crore in North India. Renowned film critic Taran Adarsh took to his social media handles to disclose the box office collection of HanuMan. On a related note, the superhero film featuring Teja Sajja in the titular role was released on January 12, 2024, in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada. It also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Rai in pivotal roles. HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 5: Hindi Version of Teja Sajja’s Film Earns Rs 18.77 Crore, Telugu Version Mints Rs 1.54 Crore in North India.

Hindi Version Of HanuMan Earns Rs 21.02 Crore:

#HanuMan continues to perform best in mass pockets / #Hindi heartland, which is adding weight to its total… Eyes ₹ 23 cr+ biz in *Week 1*, an EXCELLENT TOTAL, which is HIGHER than *Week 1* of #KGF [first part] and #Kantara [both #Hindi versions].#HanuMan Fri 2.15 cr, Sat 4.05… pic.twitter.com/G6YnbqOmjr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)