HanuMan, the Telugu film featuring Teja Sajja, was anticipated to debut digitally soon. It was reported to premiere on Zee5 from March 8 onwards, though the makers or the streaming service provided no official confirmation. Fans eagerly awaited its arrival on ZEE5, but an official announcement has yet to be announced. ZEE5 recently responded to fan queries regarding the film's release, stating they had yet to receive updates and urged fans to await official announcements. Despite anticipation, clarity on the release remains pending, leaving fans in anticipation. HanuMan Review: Teja Sajja Shines in This Partly Effective Superhero Film With a Middling Second Act (LatestLY Reviews).

Check Zee5 Response To Fan's Recent Query

Hi! We have not received any update in this regard. Please keep an eye on our website and social handles for more updates! — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) March 7, 2024

Hi! Currently, we don't have any information on the said content, please stay tuned and keep an eye on our social media handles for further updates. — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) March 8, 2024

