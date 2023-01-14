On the occasion of Pongal, a harvest festival celebrated by Tamils and Telugus, Jr NTR has extended his heartfelt wishes to all his fans on the micro-blogging platform. The RRR star took to Twitter and wished all saying, “Wishing everyone a very Happy Pongal.” Pongal 2023 Full Calendar With Dates of Bhogi, Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kanum Pongal: Know Significance and How To Celebrate the Hindu Festival in Tamil Nadu.

Jr NTR Wishes Fans Happy Pongal 2023

అందరికీ భోగి మరియు సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing everyone a very Happy Pongal. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 14, 2023

