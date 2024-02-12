Hari Hara Veera Mallu is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language period action-adventure film written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The film portrays the life of the legendary outlaw Veera Mallu, with Pawan Kalyan starring in the title role. The makers have now revealed details about the film and have assured fans that a special promo will be released soon. Additionally, they have informed the audience that the high-end VFX works are currently in progress at various locations like Iran, Bangalore, Canada, Chennai, and Hyderabad. They Call Him OG: Pawan Kalyan, Sriya Reddy and Priyanka Mohan’s Telugu Action Film To Release Worldwide on September 27; Check New Poster!.

