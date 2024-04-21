Harshika Poonacha and Bhuvann Ponnannaa, widely known for their works in the Kannada film industry, have come forward with disturbing allegations of harassment in Frazer Town, Bengaluru. They assert that a group of men targeted them for conversing in the local language, attempting to forcibly take Bhuvann’s gold chain and other valuables while they were in their car, ultimately resorting to physical assault. Speaking to Republic, the Kannada actress recounted their harrowing ordeal, revealing that despite reaching out to the local police station for assistance during the incident, they received no aid. Additionally, they encountered a patrol police vehicle nearby, but were met with indifference from the officer on duty. Attack on Harshika Poonacha: Kannada Actress Attacked by Mob in Bengaluru, Urges Karnatraka CM Siddaramaiah to Act.

Kannada Actress Alleges Bengaluru Police Apathy

#EXCLUSIVE | Actor Harshika Poonacha alleges Bengaluru police apathy after horrific ordeal: After we escaped from there, we found a patrol vehicle few meters away. Bhuvann got down from the car and he went on spoke to the cop. He didn't show much interest. He was like go to the… pic.twitter.com/cgBf6qeo03 — Republic (@republic) April 20, 2024

Harshika Poonacha’s Post On The Incident

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshika Poonacha (@harshikapoonachaofficial)

