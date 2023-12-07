Hi Nanna has hit the theatres today, December 7, and has garnered a positive response from the audience. The romantic family drama, featuring Nani, Mrunal Thakur and child artist Kiara Khanna, has turned out to be a heartwarming watch for many. Nani’s wife, Anjana Yelavarthy, took to her Insta Story and shared her review of this film, helmed by debutant Shouryuv. Sharing a cute pic of the father-son duo, Anjana said, ‘A movie that brought back my dad for a couple of hours. @nameisnani you are a true Dad Icon’. Hi Nanna Review: Nani and Mrunal Thakur's 'Heartwrenching' Film Receives Positive Reactions From Netizens.

Hi Nanna Review By Anjana Yelavarthy

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@anjuyelavarthy)

