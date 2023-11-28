Natural star Nani, who is all set to appear in the upcoming Telugu film Hi Nanna opposite Mrunal Thakur, recently met Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. As we all know, both films showcase a crucial relationship between a father and a child. Sharing the photo of their meeting in a heartfelt X post, Nani captioned the image ‘Hi Nanna X Animal’. The caption of his post reads, "Father is an emotion," followed by a hashtag '#Nanimal'. With this photo, he has made us wonder if there’s a collaboration between the actor and the director. Hi Nanna: Title of Nani and Mrunal Thakur's Upcoming Telugu Has Been Announced (Watch Video).

Check Nani's X Post

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)