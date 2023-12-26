Hitler Teaser: Mark Antony’s Action Thriller Is About a Dictator, Killer and Their Chase for One Target (Watch Video)

The makers of Vijay Antony’s upcoming action-thriller Hitler have finally released the official teaser, offering a glimpse into the captivating world of director Dhana. The one-minute, twelve-second teaser opens on an intriguing note with people cheering, a murder, an action sequence, and much more to hold the suspense. With the tagline “A Dictator-A Killer-The Chase-One Target,” makers have been successful in creating the much-needed excitement. For the unversed, Hitler also includes Gautham Vasudev Menon. Riya Suman, Aadukalam Naren, Redin Kingsley, Vivek Prasanna, Thamizh, and others. Vijay Antony Reveals He Suffered Severe Jaw and Nose Injuries During Pichaikkaran 2 Shoot in Malaysia; Actor Has Undergone Major Surgery and is Safely Recovering.

Hitler Official Teaser

