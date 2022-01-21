Hridayam starring Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran released in theatres on January 21. The Malayalam film written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan has received positive response from Twitterati. Movie buffs have hailed this coming-of-age drama. Audiences have lauded Pranav’s performance as Arun Neelakandan and many even stated that this film is a blockbuster. The films focuses on friendship, romance, emotional moments and much more.

A Beautiful Cinematic Experience

Kudos To Vineeth Sreenivasan

A Superb Watch

A Relatable Movie

Pranav Mohanlal Shines

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)