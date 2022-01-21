Hridayam starring Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran released in theatres on January 21. The Malayalam film written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan has received positive response from Twitterati. Movie buffs have hailed this coming-of-age drama. Audiences have lauded Pranav’s performance as Arun Neelakandan and many even stated that this film is a blockbuster. The films focuses on friendship, romance, emotional moments and much more.

A Beautiful Cinematic Experience

#Hridayam FDFS is Over ... A Beautiful Cinematic Experience will Take you Back to your College Days with Hisham's Lovely Music and @Vineeth_Sree's Signature Making 👌 @impranavlal At It's BEST 👏 His Dailogue delivery and mannerisms are richly Mature. 3.5/5 WONDERFUL ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dNttPYzy4o — Alexander Super Tramp (@super_tramp97) January 21, 2022

Kudos To Vineeth Sreenivasan

A Superb Watch

Lengthy but very much engaging,college life 👏 #pranav the actor 👌 This was their confidence of release at this time 💓#Hridayam Terrific First half - Simply superb 🔥 U have never seen this #PranavMohanlal before , he is fantastic as a college boy , the game changer 👌👌👌 — therealakshay (@therealakzhay) January 21, 2022

A Relatable Movie

#Hridayam : The Title & Audience Experience Are Relatable After Watching This Film! Hridayam = Heart Movie Is Too Close To The 💖 Heart! What an Amazing Experience ❤️❤️😍 Cried alot , Enjoyed alot! Thank You @Vineeth_Sree For This Nostalgic Experience!!#MustWatch In Theatres! https://t.co/Zb1glgw9jx — Kαмαℓ ツ (@KamalOfcl) January 21, 2022

Pranav Mohanlal Shines

#Hridayam - #VineethSreenivasan Did It Again 🙌 Amazing Theatre Experience, Beautiful, Soulful Movie With Excellent Performance From #PranavMohanlal 👌 Excellent Making, Beautiful Songs & Song Placement Are Perfect. Love, Friendship, Family Life, Excellently Portrays All Emotions — Snehasallapam (@SSTweeps) January 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)