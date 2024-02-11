Anirudh Ravichander, the supremely talented music composer, embarked on his global journey with an electrifying performance at the Hukum World Tour - Alapaara Kelapparom Concert, held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Organized by Brand Avatar, the concert showcased Anirudh's exceptional talent and captivated audiences with its high-voltage energy. On February 11, Anirudh took this social media to share snapshots from the event, providing a glimpse into the electrifying atmosphere of the concert by the young musician. Thalapathy Vijay Launches Political Party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Composer Anirudh Ravichander Extends Congratulations.

Anirudh Ravichander at Hukum World Tour in Dubai:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anirudh (@anirudhofficial)

