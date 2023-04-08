Actress Bhavana’s upcoming film is titled as Hunt. It is a horror movie helmed by Shaji Kailas and the makers have dropped its teaser and it promises to be a spine-chilling watch. Bhavana’s character appears to be a forensic expert who is trying to solve a case. She is seen getting caught up in a mortuary where she faces supernatural elements. Bhavana Menon Is All Praises For Navya Nair’s Performance In Oruthee!

Watch The Teaser Of Hunt Movie Below:

