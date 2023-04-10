Indian 2 is the upcoming film starring Kamal Haasan as Senapathy. Directed by Shankar Shanmugham, speculations are rife that this vigilante action film’s release date has been delayed to next summer. Indian 2, which was planned to be released in Diwali this year, is now aimed to be released on Pongal 2024, reports Pinkvilla. A source was quoted as saying, “There was a talk about Diwali release, but the team won’t be ready with the project by then. Shankar will wrap up Indian 2 by this summer, but, he is also shooting for Game Changer, which will be wrapped up by August. Indian 2 is a heavy on postproduction project and hence, the Diwali date is unlikely now given the delays in schedules of both Indian 2 and Game Changer.” Indian 2: Kamal Haasan Lands on the Sets of Shankar’s Action Film in a Helicopter, Pics Go Viral.

Indian 2 Release Date

#Ayalaan targets a Diwali release while #Indian2 gets a Pongal release Read all the exclusive deets here ⬇️ https://t.co/YNTVvcxqK8#KamalHaasan𓃵 #Sivakarthikeyan — Pinkvilla South (@PinkvillaSouth) April 10, 2023

