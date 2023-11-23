Indian cinema legends Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, often referred to as 'Ulaganayagan' and 'Superstar' respectively, shared a delightful moment on the sets of their respective films, Indian 2 and Thalaivar170, at the same studio after 21 years. The iconic actors created a buzz with their reunion, marking a special milestone in the history of Indian cinema. For the unversed, both the films are being produced under the same banner. Check out the photos shared by Lyca Productions, helming these movies. Indian 2: First Look Of Kamal Haasan's Action Thriller To Be Out On November 3 (Check New Poster).

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth Posing Together

The 2 unparalleled LEGENDS of Indian Cinema 'Ulaganayagan' @ikamalhaasan & 'Superstar' @rajinikanth sharing a lighter moment while shooting for their respective films Indian-2 & Thalaivar170 in the same studio after 21 years! 🤗✨ And we @LycaProductions are super happy & proud… pic.twitter.com/8cKcqGwitV — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) November 23, 2023

